Production still of He's All That

Nine Interesting Facts About the Cast of ‘He’s All That’

He’s All That, a gender-flipped remake of the 1990s hit She’s All That, is extraordinarily twenty-first century. Half of the characters, including the lead actress, Addison Rae, are TikTok stars.

The ensemble has previously been in major films such as Cobra Kai and the original She’s All That, while others are making their feature film debut.

Addison Rae plays Padgett Sawyer, a young TikTok star who agrees to a bet to crown Cameron Kweller (Tanner Buchanan) prom king.

Jordan (Peyton Meyer), her unfaithful ex-boyfriend, and her treacherous frenemy Alden are causing her agony (Madison Pettis).

Padgett, on the other hand, can cling to those close to her, such as her mother (Rachael Leigh Cook) and friend Quinn (Myra Molloy), while her business associate Jessica (Kourtney Kardashian) is less of a crying buddy.

Cameron is also surrounded by friends and family, including his sister Brin (Isabella Crovetti) and closest friend Nisha (Annie Jacob).

We break down some fun facts about the cast to enjoy as you watch the movie He’s All That.

1. Addison Rae only knew the movie because her mother was a big fan.

As Rae is only 20 years old, she was not alive when the original She’s All That was released.

However, she was still a major fan because her mother watched the movie obsessively all through her childhood.

In press notes for the movie, Rae said: “My mom was a huge fan of the original and grew up watching those ’90s films. So, I had seen it plenty of times beforehand, but watching it from a different perspective once I got the role was kind of where I started to really understand the characters.”

2. Peyton Meyer was hired after turning up to his audition with no shirt

Meyer’s character, Jordan, always wants to remove his shirt due to his conceited nature and good looks.

Clearly this idea jumped off the page for Meyer, as he turned up to his audition ready to perform.

Producer Andrew Panay said: “He was our first Jordan to read, and he came with no shirt on. That’s the character. He probably has his shirt off half the film.

“And so the confidence was spectacular. We’re like, ‘Oh, yeah, you know, he’s going for it.'”

3. Madison Pettis has been dancing since she was 4 years old

The epic dance sequence in He’s All That was something the whole cast looked forward to, but particularly Pettis.

She said: “…I’m always excited when I get a chance to combine acting and dancing in one project! And our choreographer Jamal Sims is such a legend, so it was so cool getting to work with him.”

4. Tanner Buchanan was hired off his Cobra Kai work alone

The producer Jennifer Gibgot became a big fan of Cobra Kai in quarantine, and decided Buchanan might be the one for them after watching his performance as Robby.

She said: “I said, ‘That kid is a star. Maybe that’s our guy,” and after a Zoom call and a sign-off from director Mark Waters, he was hired.

5. Addison Rae is not the only big name making their film debut

He’s All That being Rae’s first film is a well-known fact, but it turns out another friend of hers is also making her debut in the movie: Kourtney Kardashian.

While the Kardashians were queens of reality TV until their show ended this year, Kourtney Kardashian has never performed in a feature until this.

Rae said of working with her friend: “Just being able to be there and coach her through it a little bit while she was experiencing it for the first time was just unbelievably fun. And she did so well. The entire crew loved her.”

6. Cameron’s pre-makeover clothing choices came from Buchanan’s memories

For Buchanan, the pre-makeover clothes were more of a memory for him than costume choice, as he wore very similar items as a teenager.

He said: “Cameron’s look before the transformation is about me at 16 years old, which is horrific. I was in a metal band at the time and I was like, ‘Yeah, I’m, I’m going to grow my hair out.'”

Buchanan even had long hair as a teenager, but is wearing extensions for the movie.

7. The screenwriter of She’s All That returned for the remake

This movie was written by R. Lee Fleming Jr., who wrote the original She’s All That.

There are even more teen movie links in the film, as the director Mark Waters was at the helm for Mean Girls.

8. Rachael Leigh Cook worried she’d feel old returning to the set

Rachael Leigh Cook returned to the franchise in this movie, though hung up her Laney Boggs character to take on the part of Padgett’s mother.

However, the actress was worried she’d feel “like a relic” in the new film.

She said: “As much as I was sure that I wanted to be supportive of the reimagining, I wasn’t sure how it would feel to step on set… It felt confusing. But from the first moment I arrived for my wardrobe fitting and saw all the people and trucks, my first reaction was to feel deeply flattered.”

9. Kourtney Kardashian was nervous about her cameo

Kardashian only has a few lines in the movie, but her character is what stands between Padgett and a college education, so has a real significance.

According to Rae, Kardashian was very nervous, but took on advice to deliver her lines like a pro.

Rae said: “She was super open to tips and listening to what people had to say. She tells me all the time, ‘I was so nervous. I hope it doesn’t show!’

