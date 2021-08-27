Nine Interesting Facts About the Cast of ‘He’s All That’

He’s All That, a gender-flipped remake of the 1990s hit She’s All That, is extraordinarily twenty-first century. Half of the characters, including the lead actress, Addison Rae, are TikTok stars.

The ensemble has previously been in major films such as Cobra Kai and the original She’s All That, while others are making their feature film debut.

Addison Rae plays Padgett Sawyer, a young TikTok star who agrees to a bet to crown Cameron Kweller (Tanner Buchanan) prom king.

Jordan (Peyton Meyer), her unfaithful ex-boyfriend, and her treacherous frenemy Alden are causing her agony (Madison Pettis).

Padgett, on the other hand, can cling to those close to her, such as her mother (Rachael Leigh Cook) and friend Quinn (Myra Molloy), while her business associate Jessica (Kourtney Kardashian) is less of a crying buddy.

Cameron is also surrounded by friends and family, including his sister Brin (Isabella Crovetti) and closest friend Nisha (Annie Jacob).

We break down some fun facts about the cast to enjoy as you watch the movie He’s All That.

1. Addison Rae only knew the movie because her mother was a big fan.

As Rae is only 20 years old, she was not alive when the original She’s All That was released.

However, she was still a major fan because her mother watched the movie obsessively all through her childhood.

In press notes for the movie, Rae said: “My mom was a huge fan of the original and grew up watching those ’90s films. So, I had seen it plenty of times beforehand, but watching it from a different perspective once I got the role was kind of where I started to really understand the characters.”

2. Peyton Meyer was hired after turning up to his audition with no shirt

Meyer’s character, Jordan, always wants to remove his shirt due to his conceited nature and good looks.

Clearly this idea jumped off the page for Meyer, as he turned up to his audition ready to perform.

Producer Andrew Panay said: “He was our first Jordan to read, and he came with no shirt on. That’s the character. He probably has his shirt off half the film.

“And so the confidence was spectacular. We’re like, ‘Oh, yeah, you know, he’s going for it.'”

3. Madison Pettis has been dancing since she was 4 years old

The epic dance sequence in He’s All That was something the whole cast looked forward to, but particularly Pettis.

She said: “…I’m always excited when I get a chance to combine acting and dancing in one project! And our choreographer Jamal Sims is such a legend, so it was so cool getting to work with him.”

4. Tanner Buchanan was hired off his Cobra Kai work alone

The producer Jennifer Gibgot became a big fan of Cobra Kai in quarantine, and decided Buchanan might be the one for them after watching his performance as Robby.

She said: “I said, ‘That kid is a star. Maybe that’s our guy,” and after a Zoom call and a sign-off from director Mark Waters, he was hired.

5. Addison Rae is not the only big name making their film debut

He’s All That being Rae’s first film is a well-known fact, but it turns out another friend of hers is also making her debut in the movie: Kourtney Kardashian.