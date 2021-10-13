Niecy Nash on the Final Season of ‘Claws’ and Being a Television Powerhouse for Black Women

“I’m always looking for the point where my persona and who I am collide.”

Niecy Nash is one of the few actors who can switch between comedy and drama with ease. Nash can easily merge genres, whether she’s playing Desna on Claws, a nail artist and the leader of a criminal empire, or Deputy Raineesha Williams on Reno 911, the part that made her famous. Her ability to inject a dash of Niecy into every performance is one of her gifts. “I’m always looking for the point where my persona and who I am collide.” Nash, however, was not able to be shown in a more serious light until HBO’s Getting On. For her portrayal, she received two Emmy nominations, and it led to her cooperation with Ava DuVernay in Selma and When They See Us, for which she received her third Emmy nomination. With the fourth and final season of Claws, Nash is in a position to “stand in the gap for Black women” on a number of fronts. “It’s wonderful to be in a position where I can represent women over 40, thick women, people with natural hair, childless women, and so on.” Was it challenging to make the transition from humor to drama? Yes. People don’t always perceive you the way you see yourself. I believe the industry was distinct, as if you had a lane. We understand that you’re a comedian. And I was like, “No, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no It was quite tough for me to get them to see me the way I did. I was confident in my abilities. When I was ultimately able to persuade them to change their minds about me, I was nominated for an Emmy for work that no one thought I could do.

I’ve never been furious than when Getting On didn’t win an Emmy.

That was the first time in a series that I was able to encourage my peers to see myself in a new light. Because it was my first time, it was crucial to get the tone just right. It. This is a condensed version of the information.