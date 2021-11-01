Nicole Brown was told by O.J. Simpson that she would ‘get away with’ killing her—Caitlyn Jenner.

O.J. Simpson allegedly warned his ex-wife Nicole Brown that he would one day “murder her and get away with it,” according to Caitlyn Jenner.

In 1994, Brown and a friend, Ron Goldman, were found killed in Brown’s Los Angeles home. After a high-profile trial, Simpson, the major suspect in the killings, denied being responsible for their deaths and was acquitted.

In a civil action, the former Buffalo Bills player, who was married to Brown from 1985 and 1992, was judged to be guilty for their murders, although maintaining his innocence.

Jenner also spoke about Brown’s murder during an appearance on Big Brother VIP in Australia.

Caitlyn Jenner, who was married to Nicole’s best friend Kris Jenner at the time, commented about how tough the situation was for her family in a clip from the reality program.

In a conversation with her housemates, she stated: “It was a particularly trying period. Nicole has been Kris’ best friend for a long time. Two days before to the murder, I was at Nicole’s residence.

“He obviously did it and got away with it, telling Nicole at one time, ‘I’ll kill you and get away with it because I’m O.J. Simpson.’ Nicole, you know, transmitted that information to Kris at one point, and she was sadly correct.

“We were at the courthouse, watching the proceedings in the other room. And even after the not guilty verdict, Kris turns around to face me and says, ‘We should’ve listened to Nicole, she was correct from the start.'” Robert Kardashian, Kris Jenner’s ex-husband, was a member of the legal team defending Simpson at the time of the trial. In her 2017 book The Secrets of My Life, Caitlyn Jenner stated that Kardashian later disclosed that he believed Simpson was guilty.

In the book, Caitlyn also discussed her own relationship with Simpson.

The star of Keeping Up with the Kardashians penned the following message: “We both came from the same world of the male athlete, complete with stereotypes and behavioral expectations, a form of identity I’ve come to refer to as the male athlete gender.

“Because of my problems and extremes, I had a hard time resisting it. This is a condensed version of the information.