Nicki Minaj’s claim that the COVID vaccine caused a man’s impotence is debunked by a doctor.

A public health specialist has refuted Nicki Minaj’s allegation that a family friend became impotent after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

When admirers asked why she didn’t attend the Met Gala on Monday, she said that she didn’t want to leave her toddler son “to be seen.”

“I have an infant with no nannies during COVID,” she tweeted. Who’s crazy? He is not willing to jeopardize his health in order to be seen. “Take one for yourself.”

The “Anaconda” singer then spoke about the Met Gala’s requirement that attendees be vaccinated before to the event.

She tweeted, “They want you to get vaccinated for the Met.” “It won’t be for the Met if I get vaccinated.” It’ll be when I’m satisfied that I’ve done enough research. I’m currently working on it. In the meantime, stay safe, my loves. Wear the mask with the two cords around your head and face. “Not that haphazard one.”

The Trinidad-born actress, whose actual name is Tanya Maraj, stirred outrage when she followed up with a tweet about a family member’s alleged negative effects after receiving the vaccine.

“My cousin in Trinidad will not get the vaccine because his friend got it and became impotent,” she wrote. His testicles swelled up. His friend was set to marry in a few weeks, but the girl decided to call off the wedding. So just pray about it and make sure you’re comfortable with your decision rather than feeling pressured.”

Minaj’s post provoked a barrage of criticism and memes from individuals who doubted the anecdote’s credibility.

Impotency is not a recognized side effect of the COVID-19 vaccines currently licensed by the Food and Drug Administration, according to Dr. Leana Wen.

Dr. Wen, an emergency physician and public health professor at George Washington University, said, “It is just not true that obtaining the COVID-19 vaccine is related with infertility in either males or females.”

September 13, 2021 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ)

