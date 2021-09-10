Nicki Minaj withdraws from the MTV Video Music Awards as her husband faces a decade in prison.

Nicki Minaj has announced that she will not be performing at the MTV Video Music Awards this weekend.

The rap singer made the revelation on Twitter on Thursday, just hours after learning that her husband, Kenneth Petty, could face prison time.

When one of Minaj’s fans questioned if she would be singing at the VMAs, which are slated to take place in New York City on Sunday, she replied, “I just pulled out.” I’ll tell you why another time.”

Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty, whose true name is Onika Tanya Maraj, went on to laud VMAs producer Bruce Gillmer, saying, “But I love those folks at MTV.” Thank you very much, Bruce. I adore you to death. We’ll be there next year, baby.”

Her husband had pled guilty to failing to register as a sex offender in California on the same day.

Petty, 43, filed the guilty plea during a virtual hearing with the United States District Court for the Central District of California on Thursday, according to court papers acquired by People.

Petty, who is married to Minaj and has an 11-month-old baby, faces a maximum term of ten years in jail and a lifetime of supervised release. According to Us Weekly, a minimum sentence of five years of supervised release and a $100 court assessment fee would be imposed.

The date of his sentencing has been set on January 24, 2022.

In 1995, Petty was found guilty of attempted rape. According to TMZ, when he was pulled over for a traffic check on November 15, 2019, the Beverly Hills Police Department discovered that he was a sex offender in New York but not in California, where he now lives.

Petty was arrested in March 2020 after being charged with failure to register. He pled not guilty and posted $100,000 bail, according to People.

Petty received a sentence of 18 to 54 months in prison for the attempted rape in 1994, when he and his victim were both minors. According to jail records, he spent around four and a half years in prison.

He pled convicted to first-degree manslaughter in 2006, four years after shooting a man in New York. According to The Blast, Petty was sentenced to ten years in prison and served seven of them.

