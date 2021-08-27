Nicki Minaj praises her father’s response to the viral scholarship prank, calling him “incredible.”

Nicki Minaj has applauded the reaction of a visibly surprised father who was the victim of his daughter’s viral prank.

In the realm of TikTok, practical jokes are nothing new, but one stunt now circulating on social media may hit a little closer to the bone than others if you happen to be a parent.

With the costs of higher education rising with each passing year, the idea that your child could avoid these expenditures by winning a renowned scholarship seems almost too good to be true.

That is, almost.

Because of a controversial new “scholarship prank” being pulled on numerous unknowing individuals, that dream has turned into a nightmare for some unhappy parents.

TikTokers play the prank by convincing their parents or grandparents that they are recording a video to apply for a scholarship.

They begin by introducing the aforementioned relative and emphasizing how much of an inspiration they have been once they are seated in front of the camera.

At that point, the prankster must start telling increasingly sophisticated lies in order to make their parent or grandparent uncomfortable.

It’s a lot of fun to observe their reactions in the video that results.

On TikTok, videos with the hashtag #scholarshipprank have already received almost 36 million views.

Minaj was one of the people who noticed the following humor, and she took to the comments section of one of the videos to congratulate the father who appears for his nice reply.

Shami Takeste, a TikTok celebrity from the United Kingdom, first tweeted the video, which has now received 1.9 million views and features the youngster describing why her father is her “greatest influence.” You may watch the video here.

If looks could kill, @shamitekeste2 the conclusion #fypage #scholarshipprank #UnfoldChallenge #JDVaporMaxShuffle #parentsoftiktok #prankingdad #habeshatiktok #tiktoksa #tiktoksaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa shami’s original sound

Shami doesn’t pull any punches in her endeavor, which finds her getting inventive right away, much to her father’s amazement.

“When I was two years old, right after my father escaped from prison for robbery and stealing, he took me under his wing; he essentially adopted me from another family, and despite that, I feel like I belong to him. This is a condensed version of the information.