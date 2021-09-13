Nicki Minaj is being chastised for refusing to get vaccinated for the Met Gala.

Nicki Minaj claimed the Met Gala’s announcement that participants must show evidence of vaccination and wear face masks to attend this year’s event isn’t a good enough reason for her to get vaccinated.

“They want you to get vaccinated for the Met,” says the narrator. It won’t be for the Met if I get vaccinated. It’ll be when I’m satisfied that I’ve done enough research. I’m currently working on it. In the meantime, stay safe, my loves. Wear the mask with the two strings around your head and face. She tweeted, “Not that loose one.”

September 13, 2021 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ)

The rapper has been chastised by celebrities and fans for delaying vaccination.

“The world awaits your excellent contribution to the scientific community,” leftist Twitch broadcaster Hasan Piker said.

September 13, 2021 — hasanabi (@hasanthehun)

Jen Kirkman, a comedian, claimed she was reporting the tweet for spreading health misinformation.

This tweet has been flagged for disseminating health misinformation.

— JEN KIRKMAN (@JenKirkman) in BROOKLYN DEC 1-4 at UNION HALL September 13, 2021

“We can have an infectious disease expert who has already gone through years of medical school and is now treating covid patients every day phone you to help with the research,” writer and political analyst Tim Miller tweeted.

September 13, 2021 — Tim Miller (@Timodc)

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.