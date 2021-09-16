Nicki Minaj has a verbal spat with the White House over her claim that she was invited: ‘Why Would I Lie?’

Nicki Minaj and the White House are in a verbal spat after the artist denied accusations that she was only invited for a phone chat and not in person.

The singer’s tweet about the COVID-19 vaccine and its purported side effects on a family friend in Trinidad went viral this week, making her the talk of the town.

Following British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s mention of Minaj at a news conference on Tuesday, the UK and US governments, as well as the Trinidad and Tobago health minister, are all participating.

Following her tweet about the vaccine causing impotence, which was widely disproved and even disputed by the Trinidad and Tobago health minister, Minaj has continued to defend herself.

Following the outpouring of support for her tweet, she informed fans that she had been asked to visit the White House to discuss COVID.

“The White House has invited me, and I believe that is a positive step forward. Yes, I’ll be there. She tweeted on Wednesday, “I’ll be dressed in all pink like Legally Blonde so they know I mean business.” “I’m going to ask questions on behalf of the people who have been mocked for being human. Day 3 of #BallGate.”

She then claims to have been placed in “Twitter jail,” however that claim has been debunked by a Twitter official.

A Twitter spokeswoman told This publication, “Twitter did not take any enforcement action on the account addressed.”

The White House later acknowledged that Minaj had been promised a phone chat with medical specialists rather than a visit.

“As we have done with others, we offered Nicki Minaj and one of our doctors a call to answer her questions regarding the vaccine’s safety and effectiveness,” a White House official told NBC.

Minaj, on the other hand, has turned to Twitter to claim that she was really invited to visit the White House, but that she instead offered a “Live” because she is unable to travel due to the coronavirus.

On her Instagram stories, the 38-year-old singer asked, “Do you think I’d go on the Internet and lie about being invited to the… White House?”

“We’d like to extend an invitation to Nicki to come to the White House and chat with us,” Minaj said. This is a condensed version of the information.