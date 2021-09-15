Nicki Minaj claims that a friend of her cousin is willing to speak with her for the right price.

The Nicki Minaj story over her cousin’s friend’s enlarged testicles is continuing into Wednesday, with the rapper’s feud with proponents of the COVID-19 vaccination devolving into a public dispute with Piers Morgan, as well as mentions of U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Minaj has now stated that a family friend of hers is willing to reveal his story for the appropriate amount.

Let’s review: The rapper confirmed on Monday that she will not be attending the Met Gala since she has not yet been vaccinated against COVID-19.

“They want you to get vaccinated for the Met,” says the narrator. It won’t be for the Met if I get vaccinated. It’ll be when I’m satisfied that I’ve done enough research,” she tweeted to her 22.6 million followers, adding, “I’m working on that now.” In the meantime, stay safe, my loves. Wear the mask with the two strings around your head and face. “Not that haphazard one.”

Following the backlash, Minaj responded with a famous narrative about a family friend in Trinidad who claimed to have had a negative reaction to the jab.

“My cousin in Trinidad would not have the vaccine because his friend received it and became impotent as a result. His testicles swelled up. “His friend was about to marry, and now the girl has put off the wedding,” she wrote. “So just pray about it and make sure you’re comfortable with your decision rather than feeling pressured.”

September 13, 2021 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ)

Minaj then clarified her position on the vaccine to followers, saying, “A lot of nations won’t let people work unless they get the vaccine.” I strongly advise them to obtain the immunization. They must provide for their families. Because I have to go on tour, etc., I’m sure I’ll be vaccinated as well.”

The unusual post from Minaj dominated Twitter yesterday, prompting the British prime minister and his top medical officer to highlight it during a Downing Street press conference. This is a condensed version of the information.