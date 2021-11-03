Nick Lachey, Jessica Simpson’s ex-husband, Has Said About Her Memoir.

In February 2020, Simpson released her New York Times bestseller autobiography Open Book.

Her childhood, rise to popularity, tumultuous romances, and battle with alcoholism are all detailed in the memoir.

Simpson, 41, and Lachey, 47, were married for four years and shared their personal lives with fans on the early reality show Newlyweds.

Nick Lachey’s Reaction to Jessica Simpson’s Book

Lachey, a singer and TV host, has stated that he has not yet read the memoir and has “no interest” in doing so.

“You’ll be horrified to hear that I have not [read it]nor will I ever read it,” he told Andy Cohen on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy.

Lachey, who rose to popularity as a member of the boyband 98 Degrees, said he was aware of the autobiography’s impending publication, adding, “Here’s the thing – obviously, I was aware of the book’s impending publication, but I lived the book.”

“I already know the truth; I don’t need to read someone else’s interpretation of it in a fiction.”

He has since remarried, and he and his new wife, model and TV host Vanessa Lachey, have three children.

Together, they co-hosted the Netflix dating show Love Is Blind.

He spoke candidly about moving on from his previous marriage, saying: “I’m ecstatic to be where I am in life, and it was 20 years ago, so it’s the furthest thing from my thoughts these days, until someone brings it up.

“I understand why people are curious, but it’s no longer a part of my life and isn’t even on my mind.”

“She’s doing her thing, and I’m doing mine, which is exactly how it should be.”

What Did Jessica Simpson’s Book Say About Nick Lachey?

