Nick Jonas Opens Up About Social Anxiety at Golden Globes

Nick Jonas sparked a nationwide conversation on mental health when he publicly shared his experience with social anxiety at the 2026 Golden Globe Awards. The candid moment, which took place outside the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 11, 2026, quickly gained attention after a video of Jonas looking contemplative and sipping water went viral. Fans, curious about his behavior, began speculating whether something deeper was affecting the singer. Jonas, instead of ignoring the rumors, addressed the situation directly on X (formerly Twitter), where he admitted, “Yeah…it hit me like a gut punch,” confirming that he had experienced a sudden onset of social anxiety amidst the glitzy Hollywood event.

A Rare Moment of Celebrity Vulnerability

Jonas’ honest response resonated with many who suffer from similar struggles. In an industry that often demands perfection, the singer’s willingness to embrace vulnerability became a rare and powerful moment of connection with fans. Instead of downplaying the incident, Jonas validated the experience of millions who silently battle mental health challenges, especially in high-pressure social situations. The singer’s transparency helped normalize discussions around mental health, with fans flooding his replies to express gratitude for his openness.

Expert advice quickly followed. Psychologist Nikhila Deshpande, founder of Italk Therapy, weighed in on social anxiety, particularly how it can intensify in large, high-stakes environments. Deshpande explained the importance of mindful breathing techniques, recommending the five and seven or seven and eleven method, where one counts the number of seconds for inhaling and exhaling. “When breathing deeply, you focus on being present and calming your body, which distracts from negative self-criticism,” she explained. Deshpande’s advice emphasizes mindfulness as a way to manage overwhelming feelings in social settings.

Jonas’ moment at the Golden Globes also underscores the pressure that comes with public life, particularly in the entertainment industry. Despite appearing polished and confident in a black Berluti tuxedo, Jonas faced the invisible burden of social anxiety. As Deshpande pointed out, even experienced performers often struggle with self-doubt in high-profile environments, and such vulnerabilities are rarely seen behind the scenes. Jonas’ honesty about the struggle behind the façade is a significant contribution to destigmatizing mental health issues in the public eye.

Beyond the Golden Globes, Jonas has long been an advocate for mental health, particularly through his nonprofit, Beyond Type 1, which supports those living with Type 1 diabetes. His transparency regarding his mental health journey, including the challenges he faces with anxiety, has helped foster a supportive community for others living with similar conditions. By speaking up about his anxiety, Jonas not only found relief for himself but also empowered others to address their mental health openly.

As Deshpande noted, managing social anxiety often requires long-term therapy, but in the moment, strategies like deep breathing and positive self-talk can offer immediate relief. These simple but effective tools can help individuals regain control during stressful social interactions. Jonas’ willingness to share his vulnerability not only helps him cope but also opens the door for others to acknowledge and confront their own challenges.