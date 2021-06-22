Nick Cannon’s Reasons for Never Marrying Again—Unless It’s to Mariah Carey

Why Nick Cannon Will Never Marry Again—Unless It’s to Mariah Carey

Nick Cannon’s love life has gotten a lot of attention this week, thanks to his apparent confirmation that he’s expecting his seventh child—just days after welcoming twins with another lady.

According to People, model Alyssa Scott claimed to reveal that she and Cannon are expecting a baby boy in a since-deleted Instagram post.

The Masked Singer host Cannon’s baby news sparked a huge reaction on social media—not least because the imminent birth would bring his fourth child in less than two years.

With Abby De La Rosa, he welcomed twin sons Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir on June 14, and daughter Powerful Queen in December, whose mother is Brittany Bell, with whom Cannon also shares a 4-year-old son, Golden.

For those who can remember, there was a time when Cannon’s love life was a lot less busy, when he was married to Mariah Carey, the mother of his 10-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan.

And in Cannon’s eyes, singing sensation Carey is unrivaled, since he has stated that meeting her changed his mind on marriage.

Cannon even went as far as to declare that he would never consider marrying another woman again—unless it was Carey, from whom he split in 2014.

During an appearance on rapper T.I.’s ExpediTIously podcast in 2019, the TV personality spoke candidly about his love life and his views on romantic relationships.

“I think I’ll never be able to be with just one woman again,” he said. “I did it in marriage, I was very faithful in my marriage.

“I gave it my all,” he said of his marriage. “Because even before that, I was like, ‘I don’t believe in marriage.’ But, s***, it was Mariah Carey. Whatever she say, I’m with it. If she wanted to say we was going to the moon, I’m like, ‘Let’s go.'”

“I know I’ll never be in a relationship again,” he said. “I know I’ll never be married again… [I don’t] want to have to answer to anybody. [I want to] be by himself… forever.”

Cannon also revealed at the time that there is one person who could get him down the aisle again: “If I was to do it again, it would be to her. It would be Mariah,” he said.