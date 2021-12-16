Nick Cannon explains why he decided against giving his baby son chemotherapy.

Nick Cannon spoke up this week about the tragic death of his infant son, Zen, who died at the age of five months.

The TV personality and his wife, Alyssa Scott, announced that their baby son died of a brain tumor lately, and that they first sensed something was amiss with his breathing shortly after he was born in late June.

In an interview with People, Cannon revealed, “[The physicians] didn’t believe it was anything too alarming.”

On Tuesday, Cannon revealed the terrible news on an edition of his talk show, The Nick Cannon Show.

Zen had hydrocephalus, a consequence of aggressive brain tumors, as Cannon and Scott quickly discovered.

The baby had surgery and a shunt implanted to drain the fluid buildup. The tumor, on the other hand, began to grow around Thanksgiving.

“I’m hurting,” Cannon stated on his show, “and I feel guilty on so many levels.” “I never intended to take advantage of this.” I kept it quiet for a long time after learning of Zen’s diagnosis out of respect for his mother, Alyssa. Cannon added that when they were discussing their treatment choices, the subject moved to how much time the baby had left.

Cannon told People, “We started questioning, ‘Is there a way to prevent this?'” “How much longer do we have if not?” ‘How can we offer him the best life possible in the time that he has?’ came up early in the talk. It could take days, weeks, months, or even years.” “We were talking about quality of life,” he continued. “We may have ended up in that situation where he had to spend the rest of his life in the hospital, hooked up to machines.” When the topic of chemotherapy came up, Cannon claimed he didn’t want to subject a baby to such a rigorous treatment because he had gone through it after being diagnosed with Lupus.

“As someone who has had to cope with chemotherapy before, I understand how painful it can be,” he remarked. “I didn’t want to see it happen to a 2-month-old.” I didn’t want him to be in pain.” The comic determined that while Zen was still alive, they would endeavor to make him “as happy as he could possibly be.”

He explained, "We focused on Disneyland, our favorite spot." "Every month, we'd celebrate his birthday," says the narrator.