Nicholas Hoult and Elle Fanning star in “The Great.” On Season 2: What to Expect

The Great, starring Elle Fanning as Catherine the Great and Nicholas Hoult as her husband, Peter III, is an award-winning comedy-historical drama.

Tony McNamara’s reimagining of Catherine’s rise to the throne is full of dark humor, sex, death, and a lot of huzzahs, and it’s based on true historical events.

The Great’s first season saw a pregnant Catherine plotting a revolt against her dreadful husband, which began in the final episode. But did she come out on top, and what happens next? Nicholas Hoult and Elle Fanning discussed the highly anticipated second season with The Washington Newsday and teased what’s in store for Russia’s favorite couple.

Catherine the Great is in power in Season 2 of The Great, according to Elle Fanning, who plays Catherine.

Catherine was Russia’s last reigning Empress and the country’s longest-ruling female leader, as history buffs will recall. Following the overthrow and death of her husband and second cousin, Peter III, she rose to power in 1762.

“She’s incredibly sassy, she’s more confident this season, I would say,” Fanning told The Washington Newsday, “but she’s also coping with a lot, grappling with Leo [death], which was very traumatic at the end of Season 1.”

Peter ordered Catherine’s boyfriend Leo Voronsky (Sebastian De Souza) to be executed in exchange for sparing Catherine’s life at the end of Season 1.

However, because Leo’s death was not depicted on film, there are high hopes that De Souza will reprise his role as Catherine’s real love.

“She’s still upset over it, so she’s dealing with grief,” Fanning continued, “and her mother, Gillian Anderson, is going to court, so she’s dealing with the mother-daughter aspects of that.”

“Catherine is under a lot of stress right now because she is trying to get a lot done, and now that she has the power and has gotten what she wanted, she is wondering, “Well, how can I utilize it?” ‘Will I be able to alter this country, or will they refuse to change?'” So there’s a lot of pushing and pulling, as well as figuring out what her court will look like while pregnant. This is a condensed version of the information.