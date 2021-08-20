Nichelle Nichols’ Son: Who Is He? Kyle Johnson has been slammed for selling his mother’s house.

Kyle Johnson, the son of Star Trek actress Nichelle Nichols, has made news this week after it was revealed that he sold his elderly mother’s home.

Since January 2019, actor Johnson, 70, has been functioning as the conservator of person and estate for his mother, 88-year-old Nichols, while she battles dementia.

Nichols’ close friends have spoken out against his decision to sell the actress’ beloved property in Woodland Hills, California, which she had owned since 1982.

According to those pals, Johnson went against his mother’s wishes by selling a home that she was “proud” of and assisted in the design and construction of.

So, who is Kyle Johnson, exactly? Johnson, like his mother and dancer father Foster Johnson, pursued a career in the entertainment industry, acting on television and in films, including the 1969 drama The Learning Tree.

In the 1980s, the slot car racing fan was also engaged in the Los Angeles music scene before obtaining a radio show on KNFT in Silver City, New Mexico, where he hosted the station’s only left-of-center program.

However, the show was only on the air for two months before being canceled, purportedly due to pressure from local advertisers.

And now he’s embroiled in a fresh scandal, with Nichols’ friend, producer Angelique Fawcette, and former manager, Gilbert Bell, criticizing Johnson’s conservatorship handling in a new interview with People.

“She’s been like a mother to me,” Fawcette told Nichols magazine. “It’s been a nightmare. It’s been painful to watch her suffer through this.”

She said, “I was terribly hurt for her when the house was sold.” “She doesn’t have anywhere to return to. It was painful for me because I knew it would be painful for her. Despite her desire to remain in her house, the court allowed her son to transfer her out.”

In a separate interview with People, Bell, who previously resided on the property in question, said, “Her home is gone.” It’s been taken away from her. If she knew, she would be appalled.

“She was ecstatic about [that house].” It was her idea. She was a part of the construction. She was the one who planted the trees on the property. It had all been a dream. This is a condensed version of the information.