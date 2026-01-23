NHS Waiting List Reaches Lowest Level in Nearly Three Years

The National Health Service (NHS) has made significant progress in reducing its waiting list for planned treatments, with new data showing the lowest levels in nearly three years. According to NHS England, 7.31 million treatments were pending at the end of November 2025, impacting around 6.17 million patients. This marks a notable decrease from October’s figures, which stood at 7.4 million treatments and 6.24 million patients.

Substantial Decline in Waiting Times

Health Secretary Wes Streeting has hailed the drop as a major achievement, citing record investment and modernization efforts as contributing factors. The number of people on the waiting list peaked at 7.77 million treatments in September 2023, during the final months of Conservative leadership. Streeting emphasized that this decrease of more than 312,000 cases marks the second-largest monthly drop in the waiting list in the past 15 years, and it reflects the government’s ongoing efforts to address treatment delays and reduce patient anxiety.

Despite this progress, experts have raised concerns over the methods used to achieve these reductions. Sarah Scobie, deputy director of research at the Nuffield Trust, cautioned that some of the decrease may be due to non-treatment factors, such as data cleaning exercises. She warned that without transparency, these efforts could give a misleading impression of the NHS’s true capacity. Furthermore, she pointed out that while 62% of patients were treated within 18 weeks in November, meeting the government’s goal of 65% by March remains a challenge, requiring significant shifts in resource allocation.

Meanwhile, the number of patients waiting more than 18 months for treatment fell slightly, from 1,716 in October to 1,500 in November 2025. A year earlier, that number had been 2,054. Similarly, the figure for those waiting more than 65 weeks dropped by over 3,000 cases, from 12,542 to 9,521. These figures are promising, yet challenges remain, particularly in emergency care, where A