NHS to Offer Abiraterone to Thousands More Prostate Cancer Patients

In a landmark decision, the National Health Service (NHS) has announced it will expand access to the life-extending prostate cancer drug abiraterone for thousands of men across England. This significant move, revealed on January 16, 2026, will offer renewed hope to patients battling aggressive prostate cancer that has not yet spread beyond the prostate, providing a critical opportunity for better survival rates.

Improving Survival for High-Risk Patients

Abiraterone, a hormone therapy administered as a daily oral tablet, works by inhibiting the production of testosterone, a hormone that fuels prostate tumor growth. While previously available on the NHS only for men with advanced, metastatic prostate cancer, the expanded access will now include approximately 9,000 men annually diagnosed with high-risk, non-metastatic prostate cancer. This change follows years of advocacy from patients, medical professionals, and charities, urging for broader use of the drug based on promising clinical trials.

One of the pivotal trials, the Stampede trial led by Professor Nick James from the Institute of Cancer Research (ICR), found that two years of abiraterone therapy significantly reduces the risk of prostate cancer returning and cuts the risk of death by 40 percent for high-risk patients. Professor James hailed the findings as life-saving, predicting that nearly 8,000 men could avoid cancer recurrence over the next five years due to the treatment.

Health and Social Care Secretary Wes Streeting emphasized the government’s commitment to improving prostate cancer outcomes, stating, “This is a major step forward in providing men with better treatment options at critical stages of the disease, allowing them more time with their families.” He added that abiraterone’s availability would also offer significant cost savings for the NHS in the long term.

The drug’s cost-effectiveness further supports its widespread adoption. Generic versions of abiraterone are priced under £2.50 per day, making it a financially viable option for the NHS. According to estimates from Prostate Cancer UK, this new policy will prevent 720 deaths in its first year alone, with 3,000 lives saved over the next five years.

For some patients, this decision comes as a welcome relief. Giles Turner, a 65-year-old retired banker from Sussex, spent £20,000 purchasing abiraterone privately after being diagnosed with high-risk prostate cancer in 2023. Reflecting on the news, Turner expressed his gratitude, saying, “I’m beyond happy that men like me now have access to this life-saving treatment. It’s a victory for all of us who fought for this change.”

In parallel with the rollout of abiraterone, researchers at the University of Cambridge are developing a breakthrough blood test that could further revolutionize prostate cancer care by detecting DNA markers to assess cancer aggressiveness and guide treatment decisions. This promising test may offer a less invasive alternative to current diagnostic methods like biopsies.

As the NHS prepares to make abiraterone widely available, this marks a major shift in prostate cancer treatment in the UK. With continued research and advocacy, the future of prostate cancer care is becoming more hopeful, offering patients longer, healthier lives.