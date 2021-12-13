New York’s Vaccine Mandate for Health Care Workers Will Not Be Overturned by the Supreme Court.

The United States Supreme Court determined on Monday that a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for New York health care workers that does not include religious exemptions would not be halted.

Medical workers from around the state filed emergency appeals with the court, claiming that the mandate violates their First Amendment rights to exercise their faith and forces them to choose between their beliefs and their jobs.

Justices Neil Gorsuch, Clarence Thomas, and Samuel Alito dissented, with Gorsuch penning a 14-page opinion in which he said, “Now, thousands of New York healthcare employees face job loss and unemployment benefits eligibility.”

Maine and Rhode Island have similar regulations that exclude religious grounds, and a similar challenge from health care workers in Maine was previously dismissed by the court. In that case, Gorsuch, Thomas, and Alito all dissented.

According to CNN, several health care personnel opposed to the vaccines because the cell lines used in testing and development of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have remote ties to fetal cell lines from abortions done in the 1970s and 1980s.

The appeal to block the mandate should be denied, according to New York Attorney General Letitia James, because unvaccinated workers are more likely to catch COVID and miss work, producing “a vicious cycle of staff shortages and worsening of patient care.”

The cell lines utilized in the studies were generated in a lab and were “thousands of generations removed” from cells obtained from fetuses in the 1970s, according to James.

In a statement issued by Pope Francis in December, the Vatican’s Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith stated that vaccination is morally permissible.

The court did not explain its decision, as is customary in such cases, though it has previously refused to block vaccine mandates in other cases.

According to the state, about 90% of health-care employees were fully vaccinated as of October 19, and the majority of the others had received one of two doses. Less than two. This is a condensed version of the information.