New York’s 48 Most Famous Actresses

Anyone who wishes to adore and envy the world’s most famous people merely needs to go to Instagram. There’s no shortage of evidence of how good the good life is, from A-list movie stars and famous artists to professional baseball players and comedians with their own comedies. On rooftop bars, exclusive clubs, backstage parties, and restaurants where average people can’t get a reservation, they publish images of themselves with other celebrities.

However, the vast majority of these celebrities were born and nurtured outside of Hollywood, rising from humble beginnings in ordinary little towns and cities across the country to the bright lights and big money of superstardom.

From IMDb’s most popular list, Stacker developed a list of women who were born in New York. Continue reading to find out which of your favorite actresses hails from your own backyard.

Abigail Breslin is an actress who plays Abigail Breslin in the

4/14/1996 in New York City, New York

Olive in “Little Miss Sunshine” is one of her most well-known roles (2006) — from “August: Osage County” by Jean Fordham (2013) ― Maya Hayes, from the film “Definitely, Maybe” (2008)

Alexandra Daddario is a model and actress.

3/16/1986 in New York City, New York

Summer Quinn in “Baywatch” is one of her most well-known roles (2017) ― Heather Miller, from the film “Texas Chainsaw” (2013) — “Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief” Annabeth (2010)

Dziena, Alexis

7/8/1984 in New York City, New York

Joan in “When in Rome” is one of her most well-known roles (2010) — From “Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist,” Tris (2008) ― Gemma Honeycutt from the film “Fool’s Gold” (2008)

Amanda Peet is a British actress.

Born on November 11, 1972, in New York City, New York.

― Kate Curtis in the film “2012” (2009) ― Emily Friehl from the film “A Lot Like Love” (2005) ― Paris from the film “Identity” (2003)

Amy Sedaris is a writer who is well-known for her

Endicott, New York (March 29, 1961)

Jerri Blank in “Strangers with Candy” is one of her most well-known roles (1999-2000) ― Jill from the film “Puss in Boots” (2011) — “BoJack Horseman” Princess Carolyn (2014-2020)

Anne Hathaway is a well-known actress.

Born on November 12, 1982, in Brooklyn, New York.

Fantine in “Les Miserables” (2012) — Selina in “The Dark Knight Rises” (2012) (2012) ― Kym from the film “Rachel Getting Married” (2008)

Awkwafina

6/2/1988 in New York City, New York

