New York will combat smog with the help of the Biden administration, according to the state attorney general.

New York Attorney General Letitia James stated on Thursday that she and the US Environmental Protection Agency [EPA] had reached a deal to combat smog with the help of the Biden Administration.

Before this agreement can be consummated in New York, it must be approved by the United States District Court.

“This agreement offers a breath of fresh air for millions of New Yorkers after years of unregulated air pollution from neighboring states into New York,” James added.

“A majority of New Yorkers breathe toxic air on a daily basis, much of it due to haze blown in from upwind states. The EPA has agreed to finally take the steps necessary to protect our communities and the resources we rely on as a result of this agreement. My office will continue to battle pollution and defend every New Yorker’s right to breathe clean, healthy air.”

Following Thursday’s agreement with the Biden Administration’s EPA proposals, the state of New York will be able to take additional measures to combat smog.

According to the agreement, the EPA must complete activities on the “Good Neighbor Provision” plans in six states to avoid smog emissions from spreading at the same time. Finally, the settlement will put an end to a lawsuit filed by James and her office against the Trump administration over the Clean Air Act.

The Clean Air Act is a federal statute that regulates both stationary and mobile sources of air pollution. The EPA is also given the authority to develop National Ambient Air Quality Standards in order to protect human health and welfare from dangerous air pollutants under this statute.

To keep in compliance with national health and welfare guidelines for air pollutants, including smog, states must submit a State Implementation Plan [SIP]. These same SIPs must meet the “Good Neighbor Provision” of the Clean Air Act, which prohibits sources from upwind states from releasing air pollutants in proportions that cause downstream states to fail to achieve national ozone criteria.

The Trump administration has refused to take legal action to address the smog problem in New York and other upwind areas including Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Texas, and West Virginia. Smog became a major concern for the above-mentioned states in early 2021 as a result of the Trump administration’s policies.

Nearly 12.5 million people live in New York City.