New York City’s Narrowest Apartment Is Listed for $5 Million in Video ‘What a Joke,’ Sparks Fury exclaims.

The tiniest apartment in New York City, measuring just under nine feet wide, has drawn a lot of attention after it was revealed that the three-story building had been put on the market for $5 million.

It all began when luxury real estate agent and YouTube celebrity Erik Conover, using the handle erikconover, uploaded a video to TikTok showing viewers around the flat. The video can be seen here.

The property, which is officially located at 75 1/2 Bedford Street, between Commerce and Morton streets and off Seventh Avenue, is also known as Millay House, as it was originally home to Pulitzer Prize winner Edna St. Vincent Millay.

Actors Cary Grant and John Barrymore were among many who stayed there while performing at the adjacent Cherry Lane Theater in the 1920s, and Millay wasn’t the only famous past occupant.

During the smallpox outbreak of 1873, it was built on the site of a carriage entranceway for a set of stables that once stood between 75 and 77 Bedford Street. It is also the city’s narrowest townhouse, measuring 8 feet and 7 inches (2.62 meters) on the inside, according to the New York City Landmarks Preservation Commission.

Conover was shown around the interior, which had three wood-burning fireplaces, a “gourmet” kitchen, a claw foot bathtub, and an outstanding skylight. It also provoked a lot of debate, garnering over 2 million views in just a few days.

Unfortunately, despite the lineage and sophisticated fixtures and fittings, the property’s price was the main talking point among those who commented on the video, with many seeing it as a symbol of New York’s skyrocketing real estate prices.

@erikconover

Is it possible for you to live in this apartment? #newyorkcity #newyork #apartment #nyc #apartmenttour Ted Fresco – Sunny Day “What a farce, $5 million,” Braxton 29 remarked. Nino said, “He’s obviously joking about the 5 mill,” to which Conover replied, “Wish I was.” “For $5 million, I could buy a 10,000 square foot home on 10,000 acres in Tennessee,” Gina Holloway Henley stated. The breathtaking view of the mountains is completely free.” “We have no hope in the,” User2286288749246 bemoaned. This is a condensed version of the information.