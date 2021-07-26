New York City’s 340K employees have been told they either get the COVID vaccine or face weekly tests.

Mayor Bill de Blasio stated Monday that around 340,000 city employees will be need to obtain the COVID-19 vaccine or take weekly tests. The directive, which will apply to municipal employees such as teachers and police officers, makes New York City one of the country’s major employers to do so.

Those who wish to be vaccinated must do so by the middle of September, when public schools are expected to reopen, or they will be tested every week, according to the Associated Press. While no one will be required to acquire the vaccine, officials expect that many of the eligible workers will choose vaccination over the inconvenient weekly COVID-19 testing.

“This is about us getting back on our feet. “This is about what we need to do to bring New York City back,” stated Mayor Bill de Blasio. “This is about people’s safety.”

See the following links for more Associated Press reporting:

The Sept. 13 deadline falls on the first day of school, when the Democratic mayor has stated that all students should be in class full time. Employees in communal settings such as group homes and city health care professionals will have to meet deadlines earlier.

The decision comes as the city grapples with an increase in COVID-19 cases spurred by the highly contagious Delta strain. The daily average of new cases has surged by more than 300 percent since the end of June.

The city said last week that personnel in the city’s hospital system will be required to get vaccines or undergo weekly testing.

On Monday, De Blasio expanded the requirement and pushed private firms to follow suit.

The mayor remarked, “My message to the private sector is: Go as far as you can right now.” “Whenever practicable, or as close to it as possible, I would aggressively advocate for a vaccination mandate.”

The daily number of vaccination doses distributed in the city has plummeted to less than 18,000, down from more than 100,000 in early April. In the city, about 65 percent of adults are properly immunized.

Meanwhile, caseloads have been increasing for weeks, with health officials estimating that the variety accounts for around seven out of every ten new cases.

De Blasio has stated that he will not reimpose a. This is a condensed version of the information.