New York City’s 30 Most Expensive Apartments

New York City is regarded as the pinnacle of elite urban living due to its heady blend of commerce and culture.

However, living in this most gorgeous of cities is not inexpensive.

In 2021, the city surpassed San Francisco as the most expensive rental market in the U.S., with a one-bedroom apartment costing $2,810 on (median) average.

The wealthiest 1% of residents live in some of the most sumptuous penthouses imaginable, many of which have been designed by some of the world’s top architects.

According to Cathy Taub of Sotheby’s International Realty, New York’s real estate market is showing no signs of slowing.

“High and ultra-high net worth purchasers have seen their portfolios explode over the previous many years and are now delighted to buy luxury real estate in New York City at what they perceive to be incredibly opportunistic prices,” she told this website.

Read on to discover the most expensive apartments in New York City.

8 East 63rd Street, New York, NY 10065 $29.995 million in total

With nine bedrooms and three patios, this “extraordinary” 25-foot-wide townhouse is sprawled over five levels and 10,000 square feet.

This prime townhouse, which has an architecturally significant brick façade with limestone trim and a beautiful three-story rounded bay, is sited on a lovely tree-lined street between Fifth Avenue and Madison Avenue, according to the Sotheby’s listing.

9 East 68th Street, New York, NY 10022 $29.5 million in total

This stately 10-bed residence, built in 1906 and measuring 39 feet wide by 93 feet deep, is considered one of New York’s finest houses.

It’s described as “an astonishing mega-mansion” by Sotheby’s, with an original drawing room, library, and dining room that run the whole length of the house.

10 E. 76th St., New York, NY 10021 $32 million

“Extremely bright [with]outstanding ceiling height [and]spectacular rooftop views!” says the description of this New York City mansion.

The inside of the building, which dates from 1904, spans 12,380 square feet, with an additional 2,500 square feet of outdoor space and soaring 13-foot ceilings.

927 5th Avenue, 9th Floor, New York, NY 10021 32.25 million dollars

This opulent six-bedroom apartment is situated in one of New York’s most prestigious pre-war buildings on Fifth Avenue.

“[Celebrity jeweler] Harry Winston hosted up to 100 guests at legendary parties in the flat, taking full advantage of the amazing space emanating from huge rooms with soaring ceilings and a tremendous quantity of wall,” according to the Sotheby’s description. This is a condensed version of the information.