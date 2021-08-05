New York City ‘Strongly Recommends’ the Use of Universal Masks, but Stops Short of Making It Mandatory

Regardless of whether or not they have been vaccinated against COVID-19, New Yorkers are being recommended to wear masks whenever they are in a public location.

Following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s advice, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio declared that the city will recommend that vaccinated people wear masks (CDC). About 66 percent of New York City’s adult population is completely vaccinated against COVID-19, according to de Blasio, who also stated that the city is working to increase that percentage.

Despite the fact that all new city employees must get vaccinated before starting work, de Blasio said on Monday that masks will not be required indoors. Following a review of the CDC’s guidelines and evidence, the mayor stated that the city will only “highly suggest” that vaccinated people wear masks indoors.

Regardless of immunization status, masks are nevertheless needed on public transportation, in schools, in communal settings, and in hospitals. Individuals who have not been vaccinated must also wear masks at all times.

“[We’re] concentrating only on vaccination because success is there in front of us, and that’s what makes it so difficult. “If everyone was vaccinated, we could put this problem to rest,” de Blasio added.

Following CDC advice that it was safe to do so, states and towns began removing mask restrictions for vaccinated individuals. The Delta variation was not the dominant strain in the United States at the time, and COVID-19 vaccinations were found to be effective against it. Vaccines do not completely eliminate a person’s risk of catching the virus, but they have been demonstrated to minimize the risk of being hospitalized or dying from COVID-19.

Cases and hospitalizations have increased in states and areas with poor vaccination rates, and officials have cautioned that as the virus spreads, the risk of a mutation that evades the vaccine increases.

Due to an increase in cases in some regions of the country, the CDC modified its guideline on July 27 to recommend that even those who have been vaccinated wear a mask inside if they are in an area with “high” or “substantial” transmission. Officials from the CDC also changed its advice to recommend that everyone in a classroom wear a mask.

Governor Andrew Cuomo of New York described it as “dramatically different” guidance from what they had previously issued, and described the outbreak’s current condition as a. This is a condensed version of the information.