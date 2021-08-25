New York adds 12K COVID deaths to its total as the state begins to use CDC data, which Cuomo previously refused to use.

New York has added 12,000 extra deaths to its COVID-19 death toll, using data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which former Governor Andrew Cuomo had refused to utilize.

Nearly 55,400 people in New York have died as a result of the virus, according to Governor Kathy Hochul’s administration, up from about 43,400 reported by Cuomo on his last day in office.

Hochul said on MSNBC on Wednesday, “We’re now sharing more data than had previously been given publicly, so people know the nursing home deaths and the hospital deaths are consistent with what the CDC is displaying.” “There are a lot of things that aren’t occurring right now, and I’m going to change that. My administration will be known for its openness.”

The Associated Press first reported on the wide disparity between the Cuomo administration’s fatality estimates and the numbers the state was reporting to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in July.

Only laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 deaths reported through a state system that collects data from hospitals, nursing homes, and adult care facilities were included in Cuomo’s daily media briefings. This meant that people who died at home, in hospice, in state prisons, or in state-run homes for people with disabilities were not included in the tally. It also ruled out people who died of COVID-19 but never received a positive test to confirm the diagnosis.

The lower number favored by the Cuomo administration was nevertheless included in Hochul’s office’s daily update on Tuesday, but with a note explaining why it was an incomplete count.

“Deaths have been suspected and verified. “People should be aware of both,” Hochul stated on NPR on Wednesday morning. “We’re also utilizing CDC numbers as of yesterday, which will be consistent. As a result, there is no way for us to disguise those figures, and I don’t wish to do so. The public is entitled to a clear and accurate picture of what is going on. And they need to know the truth, whether it’s good or bad. And that is how we re-establish trust.”

Cuomo’s detractors have long claimed that he manipulated coronavirus statistics to boost his reputation as a pandemic leader.

