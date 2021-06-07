New infection control guidelines are inadequate – nurses

Leading nurses have claimed that new infection control guideline to help keep NHS workers safe from Covid-19 “falls short.”

The latest official Covid-19 infection prevention and control guidelines, according to the Royal College of Nursing (RCN), “focuses too much on aerosol generating processes as the main danger.”

Doctors, on the other hand, have hailed the new guidelines as a “move in the right direction.”

Early on in the epidemic, there were concerns that physicians would be unable to obtain sufficient personal protective equipment (PPE) due to a global scarcity.

Those who serve in community settings, nursing homes, and a variety of other settings are being let down and remunerated.