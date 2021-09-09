New documents appear to show that Fauci was ‘untruthful’ to Congress about Wuhan Lab research.

Following the publishing of research proposals, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) was accused of supporting experiments that would render a coronavirus more harmful to humans.

The materials were secured and disclosed on Tuesday after The Intercept filed a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit.

These documents show “unequivocally” that NIH grants were used to fund controversial gain-of-function (GOF) research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China, according to Richard Ebright, board of governors professor of chemistry and chemical biology at Rutgers University and laboratory director at the Waksman Institute of Microbiology.

In May, Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), told Congress that the NIH “had never funded gain-of-function research in the Wuhan Institute of Virology” and “does not do so currently.”

“The materials make it evident that the NIH director, Francis Collins, and the NIAID director, Anthony Fauci, were lying when they declared the NIH did not fund gain-of-function research or potential pandemic pathogen enhancement in Wuhan,” Ebright added.

The goal of GOF research is to make a biological agent, such as a virus, more active. GOF research on influenza or coronavirus viruses has been “the focus of intense scrutiny,” according to the NIH, because it could make the virus more hazardous to humans.

Some GOF research is more risky than others. Some, for example, alter microbes to make insulin in order to treat diabetics.

The NIH has refused to support GOF research that might increase the threat of a coronavirus, such as by increasing its lethality or transmissibility.

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) halted funding for GOF research in 2014 because it was “reasonably predicted to confer features to influenza, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS), or SARS viruses” that would make them more human transmissible.

According to Ebright, based on his assessment of the materials revealed by The Intercept, this appears to be untrue.

“The funding sponsored gain-of-function research of concern in Wuhan,” he stated, citing multiple portions of grant bids and grant progress reports.

“Page 28 and Figure 35 of the year four progress are two very remarkable portions. This is a condensed version of the information.