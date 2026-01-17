New Cancer Diagnosis Rule to Save Lives Across England

Starting this week, England’s 6,170 GP practices have displayed a new rule aimed at preventing missed diagnoses, particularly of serious conditions like cancer. Jess’s Rule, named after the late Jessica Brady, who tragically passed away from cancer after multiple undiagnosed visits to her GP, aims to ensure that patients with persistent symptoms are re-evaluated after three appointments. The initiative, launched in September 2025, is designed to catch serious illnesses earlier and reduce the chance of misdiagnosis.

Three Strikes and We Rethink

The rule encourages doctors to reconsider diagnoses when a patient returns three times with unresolved symptoms. GPs are instructed to take a “fresh eyes” approach, which could include second opinions, face-to-face examinations, and additional tests. This is especially significant for younger patients whose symptoms are often dismissed as minor ailments. Jess Brady, who had persistently reported abdominal pain, coughing, and weight loss over several months, was initially misdiagnosed with long Covid before finally being diagnosed with stage four cancer. She passed away shortly after the diagnosis, a tragic outcome that inspired her mother, Andrea Brady, to advocate for this rule.

Posters promoting Jess’s Rule have been placed in consultation rooms across the country, where doctors can’t ignore the reminder to reconsider their diagnosis if symptoms persist. This initiative, led by Andrea Brady and supported by the Department of Health and Social Care, NHS England, and medical experts, aims to reduce the risk of missed diagnoses, especially among younger patients. Health Secretary Wes Streeting and NHS England’s Dr. Claire Fuller have publicly endorsed the rule, highlighting its potential to save lives by ensuring timely diagnoses of serious illnesses.

Jess’s Rule is already gaining support in the medical community, with many GPs pledging to integrate it into their practices. The Royal College of GPs has also partnered with the Jessica Brady CEDAR Trust to create resources to help doctors better diagnose cancers in younger patients. With research showing that half of patients aged 16 to 24 need three or more appointments before receiving a cancer diagnosis, Jess’s Rule seeks to bridge this gap by encouraging earlier investigations and more thorough care.

The implementation of Jess’s Rule marks a significant shift in the culture of primary care, urging doctors to question their initial assumptions and be more vigilant when diagnosing. Through this initiative, Jessica Brady’s legacy lives on, ensuring that others receive the care she was denied. The goal is clear: to give every patient the chance to be heard and diagnosed early, potentially saving countless lives in the future.