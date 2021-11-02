‘New Blood,’ a ‘Dexter’ spin-off, has a release date, cast, trailer, and plot.

Michael C. Hall’s serial murderer returns in Dexter: New Blood, eight years after fans bid goodbye to him in a highly reviled conclusion.

In the upcoming Showtime series, Hall is joined by new and former cast members in a narrative that will tell what happened to Dexter after he vanished in the hurricane in 2013.

Showtime released a trailer for the series in September, showing Dexter’s new existence – until a shocking figure from his past reappears to shake things up.

Read on to learn everything you need to know about New Blood, including when it will air, who will star in it, and what will be the focus of the new season.

When will Dexter: New Blood be released?

On Sunday, November 7, the new season of the show will premiere on Showtime, with the first episode airing at 9 p.m. ET.

The new season will consist of ten episodes, which will be broadcast weekly on the channel until January 9, 2022.

Viewers who wish to catch up on some of the first eight seasons of Dexter can do so on the Showtime app or on Amazon Prime Video, which both feature all eight seasons.

Who is in the Dexter: New Blood cast?

Dexter, of course, is back, with Michael C. Hall reprising his role as the serial killer he played for 93 episodes and seven years.

Only a few characters from the original program join him. Jennifer Carpenter, who plays Debra Morgan despite the fact that she is dead in the series, is one of them. Carpenter has stated in interviews that she is not playing a ghost, although it is unclear how she will return.

Trinity Killer actor John Lithgow confirmed his reappearance in an interview with The Washington Newsday, saying, “Because it appears to be general knowledge, I’ll admit that I do return as The Trinity Killer, but only for a short time. When I return, it will be as if a hydrogen bomb has gone off.” Meanwhile, another role has been recast. Luke Andrew Kruntchev played Dexter’s young son Harrison in the original show for 25 episodes; in New Blood, this character will be performed by Jack Alcott of The Good Lord Bird.

