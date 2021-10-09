Never-before-seen footage from ‘The Rescue’ delves into the rescue of a Thai soccer team.

What occurs at the end of The Rescue, the latest documentary from Academy Award-winning directors E. Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin, is not revealed. The harrowing 2018 true story of the Thai children’s soccer team stranded for 18 days deep within Thailand’s flooded Tham Luang cave is still vividly remembered around the world. It captivated the entire globe, and their survival was nothing short of a miracle.

While we already know how the incredible story ends, we can finally witness how the impossible happened thanks to never-before-seen footage from inside the cave and accurate reenactments with real-life cave rescue divers.

The Rescue is a thrilling, emotional rollercoaster that makes you suspend your disbelief that there is a happy ending since it just doesn’t seem conceivable. In Free Solo, the documentary following Alex Honnold’s death-wish-like quest to complete the first free solo ascent of monolith El Capitan, it’s the creativity of married directors Vasarhelyi and Chin who won an Oscar for generating that same heart-pounding visceral suspense.

The director duo is back with another dangerous and dedicated sport: cave diving. The unlikely heroes this time are a bunch of middle-aged hobbyists who are the only ones with the unique skill set that saves the boys in the end. The Rescue dives into the death-defying abilities of this worldwide rag-tag Avengers squad, but more importantly, the human possibility of employing them for good. According to The Washington Newsday, the directors’ focus this time was on human moral potential: “Are you willing to do the right thing when you have everything to lose?” Washington Newsday reports: Since earning an Academy Award for Free Solo, The Rescue is your first major project. Why is this film being made now, and why is it being made now? Vasarhelyi, E. Chai: We were engrossed in the story, experiencing the ups and downs, as well as the impossibility of it all. The year 2018 was a very difficult one for the world. There was something about the story and everyone getting together that was both emotional and antidotal to the current situation.

And, unfortunately, because of the pandemic, the narrative of the rescue will only become more poignant over time. We were deeply impacted, not only as parents but also as individuals.