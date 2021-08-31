Netflix’s ‘You’ Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Teaser Trailer, and Plot Details Have Been Revealed.

The hit Netflix series You’s serial killer Joe Goldberg (played by Penn Badgley) will return for a third season.

Joe decides to stay with his new partner Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti) after learning that she is pregnant, despite discovering that she is just as much of a murderous obsessive as he is in the Season 2 finale.

When they moved to the suburbs, Joe immediately began his disturbing conversation about their new neighbor, despite the fact that it seemed like a fresh start for them both.

Nonetheless, according to the new teaser trailer for the series, his child will be the focus of his anxieties this year, as he seeks to be a better father than he has ever been.

Here’s everything you need to know about You Season 3: the release date, actors, and narrative hints…

When will You Season 3 be available on Netflix? 1 out of 5

