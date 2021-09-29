Netflix’s Top 10 Most-Watched TV Shows in September.

This September, Netflix brought in the major guns, with several of its most popular shows returning for long-awaited new seasons.

Money Heist immersed streaming subscribers in the newest heist of the Salvador Dali Gang, Sex Education immersed them in the “sex school,” and Lucifer’s last episodes took them to hell and back. Not to mention the deadly survival challenge Squid Game, which had many spectators enthralled for the entire month.

Despite the fact that all of these shows were huge hits on Netflix in the United States, it was a fresh new show that had the most success on the streaming service this month. Find out which shows were the most popular on the streaming service this month by reading on.

Netflix’s top ten most-watched shows this month 10. Theft of Money

The latest episodes of La Casa De Papel, which debuted in mid-September, were just as action-packed and vicious as the previous four parts — only this time, a key character death hurt a lot more. Good news for fans who were left distraught by the finale’s death: more episodes will be released in December.

Sharkdog

Some Netflix shows are high-concept affairs with complicated plots that take minutes to unravel. Some, on the other hand, are like Sharkdog, a simple story about a boy with a pet shark who acts like a dog. Because the animated series has been a major hit on Netflix Jr., kids don’t seem to ask many questions about biology.

Game of Squid

Netflix has been a frequent provider of hit Korean dramas. Even mega-hits like It’s Okay to Not Be Okay, however, may pale in contrast to the Battle Royale-style Squid Game, which, according to Netflix, is on course to become the streaming service’s most-watched show. Despite this, the fact that it was launched late in the month means that other Netflix shows have performed better.

Education on the subject of sex

Sex Education, Netflix’s most-anticipated film this month, raced to the top of the streaming charts all over the world. Despite some criticism that the program was beginning to sag under the weight of its large cast of characters, This is a condensed version of the information.