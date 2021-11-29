Netflix’s Top 10 Most-Watched TV Shows in November 2021: From ‘Narcos: Mexico’ to ‘Arcane,’ there’s something for everyone.

This month, Netflix published its latest batch of major original shows, including Arcane, a League of Legends spinoff, a live-action version of Cowboy Bebop, and the last season of Narcos: Mexico.

However, fans were still tuning in to shows from earlier in the year. Subscribers were still binge-watching You, Maid, and Locke & Key on Netflix’s global charts, despite the fact that the most-watched show in the world premiered in September.

Squid Game topped the charts in October, with Maid and You rounding out the top five. Continue reading to find out which ones are still being watched in November 2021.

Netflix’s top ten most-watched TV series in November10. Bebop the Cowboy After years of conjecture and fan casting, the live-action adaptation of Cowboy Bebop finally hit theaters in November. The show made several significant alterations to the anime that did not please all fans, and the show received mixed reviews, but there was enough love for the original and curiosity to propel it into the top ten.

Locke & Key is the ninth installment in the Locke & Key series.

After an 18-month hiatus, fantasy program Locke & Key was finally able to release its second season in October. Despite the fact that the second season did not have the same impact as the first due to the extended interval between seasons, many people were still engrossed in the universe of Locke & Key and its convoluted world of many keys and many mixed-up identities.

Though Squid Game is making news for allegedly introducing the globe to South Korean culture, romantic Korean dramas like It’s Okay to Not Be Okay have been enormous Netflix hits in recent years. Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha, which went from being one of South Korea’s biggest cable shows to one of the world’s biggest Netflix shows, is the most recent example of this pattern.

7. You’re Doomed

Hellbound, a Netflix original set in a world where supernatural beings walk among us— and are sending people to hell—was the first show to ride the post-Squid Game wave. It topped the Netflix charts for the first time in November. This is a condensed version of the information.