Netflix’s Top 10 Most-Watched TV Shows in July 2021

In July, Netflix had a few blockbuster releases, but the month’s watching stats were dominated by June’s.

Seasons of hit shows including Never Have I Ever, Atypical, and Virgin River made it into the top 10, joining shows like Lupin, Too Hot to Handle, and Sex/Life from the previous month.

According to Netflix’s own data, the most-watched shows in July 2021 are listed below.

Netflix’s Top 10 Most-Watched TV Shows in July 2021 Rick and Morty (#10)

While American viewers will have to wait a few months for the latest episodes to arrive on Netflix (the program airs on Adult Swim on Sundays), viewers in Australia and elsewhere have been enjoying the iconic duo’s latest hyper-galactic adventures every week on Netflix.

Atypical

Season 4 was released near the end of July, yet it swiftly rose to the top of Netflix’s global charts. However, it hasn’t been enough to get the program renewed, with the current fourth season slated to be Sam and the rest of the autism comedy/final drama’s cast’s adventure.

Lupin

Lupin: The Second Part, which was released in June but is still gaining popularity around the world, was one of the top hits of 2021. The show has become so popular in France that Vice reported this week that Black British Twitter has begun to refer to its French counterpart as “Lupin Twitter.”

Castamar’s Chef Chef Chef Chef Chef Chef Chef Chef Chef Chef Chef Chef Chef Chef

When you think of historical drama, you typically picture a British actress in a cap and bonnet.

Spain, on the other hand, had some success this month with The Cook of Castamar, a story about a nobleman’s love for his cook, who, in a classic trashy twist, is also agoraphobic.

The Great Physician

Viewers around the world have finally been able to see the latest episodes of this surgery drama onto their Netflix account after it aired on ABC in 2020 and 2021. Shaun (Freddie Highmore) is learning about love at the hospital, while the rest of the staff is studying how to deal with a global epidemic.