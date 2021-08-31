Netflix’s Top 10 Most-Watched TV Shows in August 2021.

Manifest (just salvaged by Netflix), Grace and Frankie, and All American all made it onto Netflix’s US charts, however none of them made it onto the global chart below.

Instead, the international ranking is dominated by shows that aren’t available on Netflix in the United States but are nonetheless popular in the United States.

The number one spot on both the US and foreign charts, however, was shared by the same song, indicating that this was the streaming service’s greatest release of the month.

Here’s which show topped the charts, as well as the major television shows it defeated.

Netflix’s Most-Watched TV Series in August 2021

The second season of Control Z, a Mexican adolescent drama about a juvenile hacker who exposes all of her classmates’ deepest secrets, premiered on Netflix at the start of the month.

Despite the fact that the show only reached number ten overall, it was such a huge hit in Latin America that it has already been renewed for a third season.

Riverdale

While American viewers will have to wait until October to watch Season 5 of Riverdale on Netflix, fans in other countries may catch up on Archie and his pals every Wednesday.

Every time jump, nefarious double deal, and sexual shenanigan keeps the show on top of the streaming ratings.

Nevertheless

Netflix’s American dramas receive the spotlight, but its Korean drama lineup frequently matches those American shows on a view-by-view basis. Nevertheless, a strange-couple love story between a promiscuous man and a woman who no longer believes in love, is the most recent hot K-drama.

Rick and Morty is a comedy series created by Rick and Morty

In addition to being an Adult Swim original in the United States, fans in other countries may see the duo’s mind-bending exploits every week on Netflix. But there’s bad news for American subscribers: it’s not coming to the streamer there at all.

Girls’ School AlRawabi

Netflix has its sights set on the Arabic-speaking globe as of late.

AlRawabi School for Girls, a show developed by the streamer, is a show that informs us a fact.