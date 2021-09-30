Netflix’s Top 10 Most Watched Movies in September 2021.

In September, Netflix began broadcasting a number of films in order to keep people interested. Whether you prefer female assassins, resurrected party girls, or singing kinkajous, the platform was created with you in mind.

In addition to new originals such as Worth, Prey, and Kate, the streaming service has re-released some neglected films from the 2000s that have now become hits. In fact, as the list below shows, if you’re an obscure Ryan Reynolds film from the last 15 years, you probably had a nice month.

Here’s what people were viewing on Netflix this month, as well as the most popular new release on the service.

Netflix’s top ten most-watched movies this month are:

Prey

Netflix’s obsession with schlocky European thrillers continues with Prey, a German film in which five friends go trekking in the woods – only to be pursued by a sniper. “Deliverance without the forced sodomy, coupled with the tamest version of Bachelor Party ever conceived,” Decider described it.

River Wind

Despite the fact that Yellowstone Season 4 won’t be out until November, Netflix is giving viewers the opportunity to watch creator Taylor Sheridan’s tribal crime drama Wind River immediately. The nasty, gory film, starring Hawkeye’s Jeremy Renner and Wandavision’s Elizabeth Olsen, is a far cry from their MCU work.

Green Lantern is a superhero that protects the world from

Green Lantern was long seen as a low point in both Ryan Reynolds’ career and the DC film catalog (he frequently laughs about how horrible it is in Deadpool 2). With the Canadian actor’s latest box office breakthrough, Free Guy, even his least popular projects are getting a second chance on Netflix.

Netflix has done an excellent job of bringing a generation of Black comedy from the 1990s and 2000s onto their platform. Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins was added to the streamer months after Moesha and Sister, Sister. Martin Lawrence's talk show personality returns to his Southern home for his parents' wedding in this 2008 comedy with an all-star Black ensemble.