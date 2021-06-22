Netflix’s ‘Too Hot to Handle’ is based on a classic ‘Seinfeld’ episode.

Season 2 of Too Hot to Handle premieres on Netflix in June, with a fresh group of singletons vowing not to get physical in exchange for a chance to win $100,000. While many people liked the show because it put a different perspective on dating shows, the show’s primary premise came from an unexpected location.

Laura Gibson, the show’s creator, has stated in interviews that the show was inspired by “The Contest,” an episode from the popular ’90s comedy Seinfeld.

After George (played by Jason Alexander) admits that his mother had to go to the hospital in shock after catching him in the act, the four main cast members make a wager over who can go the longest without masturbating in this episode, originally aired in November 1992. The quartet competes for $450 in this episode.

“They were all forced to refrain from masturbating for money, and they all gave in. There has to be a show in there, I said,” Gibson told Entertainment Weekly (EW). She developed the concept for Too Hot to Handle, increasing the prize money to $100,000 and prohibiting any form of intimate contact between the contestants, including kissing. She also added a twist: if a couple does get intimate, money is deducted from the total. For example, by the end of Season 1, the total prize pool had risen to $75,000.

“We spoke about it being like the minibar in a hotel,” she told EW of the twist. That’s how much the peanuts will set you back. The price for a kiss was fixed at $3,000, and even that was decided after much deliberation.”

Gibson also stated in a Vanity Fair interview that she was influenced by modern dating app culture and its emphasis on sex. “It seems like folks on Tinder get their d**** out in two messages,” she remarked. I thought to myself, “Surely love doesn’t have to begin with a d*** pic.”

Per “The Contest” writer and Curb Your Enthusiasm creator Larry David, the idea for the show came from a real contest he took part in when living in New York in the 1980s. “I don’t remember what the bet was,” he told Vulture in 2017. There had to be some cash involved. I believe it was a tiny sum. [The competition.] This is a brief summary.