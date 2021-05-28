Netflix’s ‘Lucifer’ Season 6 Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Plot

Season 6 of Lucifer was revealed in June, just over a month before the first eight episodes were released on Netflix. The former Fox series’ sixth season will be the series’ final installment, and it will premiere on Netflix in 2021. Though information on Season 6’s release date, actors, trailer, and story is still scarce, the show’s creators have been dropping hints about how the series may conclude.

When will Netflix release Lucifer Season 6?

Lucifer’s “Lucifans” have grown accustomed to long gaps between seasons: 19 months between Season 3 and 4, when the program switched from Fox to Netflix, and 15 months between Season 4 and the first part of Season 5. If Season 6’s release schedule follows similar, viewers may expect to watch it on Netflix in late 2021.

The coronavirus, on the other hand, could imply that Lucifer Season 6 arrives sooner. The showrunners may decide to continue recording Season 6 while everyone is quarantined together because the show needs to go back into production for the second part of the season finale. This could indicate that the last season will premiere around a year after Season 5 begins in August 2021.

Lucifer actor Tom Ellis confirmed this to The Wrap, saying that production would “start with what we have left to do on the Season 5 finale and then we go straight into shooting Season 6.”

Who is in the Lucifer Season 6 cast?

Though it’s unclear who will live to see the end of the current season, all of the existing cast members are likely to return for the next batch of episodes. Tom Ellis will star as Lucifer, and Lauren German, Kevin Alejandro, D.B Woodside, Lesley-Ann Brandt, and Rachael Harris are all expected to join him.

The current season also introduces two new cast members who may return in the future. Tom Ellis reprises his role as Lucifer’s identical brother Michael, with Dennis Haysbert reprising his role as Lucifer’s father God.

What will happen in Season 6 of Lucifer?

According to Ellis, who disclosed to The Wrap that he has seen the entire Season 6 outline, the show has the same finale it would have had. This is a condensed version of the information.