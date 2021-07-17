Netflix’s ‘Heist’ 2021: True Crime Show Creator on Why We Support the Bad Guy

Heist on Netflix is a six-part documentary series that tells the story of three different heists as told by the persons who carried them out. Two characteristics distinguish Heist from other heist documentaries and presentations. For starters, none of the stories in the series are violent; no one dies and no one is mistreated in any way. Two, the perpetrators of the heists are regular folks. Derek Doneen told This website, “We wanted folks from various walks of life, people who are a little bit more normal, like you and me.”

A 21-year-old former nurse, a man who merely wants to be a father, and a retired sportsmen are the three topics of Heist. They all seek a better quality of life for themselves and their families. We’re all guilty of desiring more than we have, and Heist gets it right in that you empathize with the “bad guy” to some extent.

Each story, which was shot over the course of two years, followed the same structure. The first part of the story focuses on the heist itself, as well as how these “regular” people were able to get away with millions of dollars and their motivations for doing so.

“We wanted it to be sensual, fast-paced, and lively, with a nod to other great heist films and TV shows. But, once again, we wanted it to have a lot of heart, and I think the best way to accomplish that is to discover and deconstruct someone’s past, their life story, and understand all the events that drove them to make that decision,” Doneen stated.

The second part of each story then concentrates on their massive fall from grace. Despite the fact that each subject got away with their crimes, the ramifications of their conduct have had a long-term influence on their life. You’re conflicted at the end of part two; their wrongdoing was bound to catch up with them, yet you don’t want them to suffer for it in any manner.

Part one, titled “Sex Magick Money Murder,” dives into the narrative of Heather Tallchief, a 21-year-old woman who stole $3 million from a Las Vegas casino.

Tallchief had fallen deeply in love with Roberto Sollis, a jail poet and paroled murderer, in a tragic and romantic story. Following mystic evenings and the practice of “sex magick,” This is a condensed version of the information.