Netflix’s ‘Cocaine Cowboys’ is based on a true story.

Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami is the fourth entry of the Cocaine Cowboys franchise, but the first series. Cocaine Cowboys was the initial installment, released in 2006, followed by Cocaine Cowboys 2 in 2008, and Cocaine Cowboys: Reloaded in 2014. Fans of the series may now watch six episodes of the latest installment, which follows the rise and fall of Augusto “Willy” Falcon and Salvador “Sal” Magluta, two high school best friends.

Cocaine Cowboys director Billy Corben told This website, “This may be the fourth title in the franchise, but it’s the first story we wanted to tell.”

“We started chasing the narrative of Will and Sal, “Los Muchachos,” over 15 years ago, before the original Cocaine Cowboys documentary came out. It was the largest drug-trafficking case in history at the time we arrived in Miami. We had been following the case since we were in middle school, high school, and college here at the University of Miami. As a result, we pursued it but were unable to secure it.”

The delay in relaying Willy and Sal’s narrative was due to a number of issues, according to Corben. “The wounds were too fresh, and no one wanted to talk about it on camera,” he claimed. “People came out of the woodwork over time, they were freed from prison or the witness protection program, and we began to bank interviews and essentially construct a library of interviews of people engaged in this over many years, until we finally had enough material for the documentary.”

Cocaine Cowboys: Kings of Miami includes interviews with former drug dealers and smugglers who worked alongside Willy and Sal, as well as their loved ones, members of their legal defense team, prosecutors, and the cops who chased them for years, to tell the incredible true story of one of the largest drug trafficking cases in US history.

Drug Lords have humble beginnings.

Augusto ‘Willy’ Falcon and Salvador ‘Sal’ Magluta, two modest Cuban-born and Miami-based high school dropouts known as “Los Muchachos” [the boys], would go on to become two of the most notorious drug dealers in US history.

They got their start in the business by selling marijuana. This is a condensed version of the information.