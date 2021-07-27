Netflix’s ‘All American’ Season 4 Release Date: When Will the Next Season Stream?

Since March 2020, all American fans have been waiting for new episodes to arrive on Netflix, and the latest 19 episodes of the football drama are now available to enjoy worldwide.

Fans of the show, on the other hand, are already binge-watching the new episodes of the Spencer James story, and are wondering if they will have to wait another 16 months for Season 4 to arrive on Netflix.

Has All American been picked up for a fourth season?

The future of the show is assured. The CW, which airs the series first in the United States, renewed the show in February, making it one of a dozen series to receive a second season. All American was renewed for a fourth season, as were Batwoman, Charmed, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Dynasty, The Flash, In the Dark, Legacies, Nancy Drew, Riverdale, Roswell New Mexico, and Walker.

The renewal of All American came after the show was one of the few on network television to gain viewers in the previous year. Season 3 had 17 percent more viewers than Season 2 (according to TV Series Finale), with viewers in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is important to advertisers, increasing by more than a quarter.

The show is also well-known for becoming a Netflix smash. The first season had low ratings on The CW, but it was extended for a second season after gaining a following on the streaming service. Season 2 was one of the few non-Netflix originals to reach the top of the streaming service’s TV ratings when it premiered in March 2020.

When will Netflix release All American Season 4?

According to prior years, Netflix users will have to wait significantly less for Season 4 than they did for Season 3.

The CW has an agreement with Netflix that allows them to broadcast their older episodes eight days after their season finales air. Season 3 of Game of Thrones, for example, was released on Netflix on July 27, a week and a day after the conclusion on July 19.

This is why Seasons 2 and 3 took such a long time to arrive on Netflix. All American’s first two seasons broadcast on The CW from October to March, which means they were available on Netflix in. This is a condensed version of the information.