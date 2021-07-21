Netflix Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Plot for ‘Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans’

Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans is the first full-length feature film from the Tales of Arcadia animated series to be released on Netflix. Trollhunters: Tales of Arcadia’s third and final season premiered in May 2018, and fans have been waiting for the next Trollhunters installment for more than three years.

Trollhunters is back on Netflix this time with a new film named Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans. This website contains all of the information you need about the upcoming film, including the release date, cast, trailer, plot, and more.

When will Netflix release ‘Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans’?

Fans of the Trollhunters universe should rejoice. Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans is currently accessible on Netflix.

The film was released today (Wednesday, July 21) on Netflix and is now available to stream and download.

Who is in the ‘Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans’ cast?

Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans features the complete primary cast reprising their roles.

Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black) plays Aja, a foreign exchange student from Cantaloupia.

Emile Hirsch, who played Jim Lake Jr/Trollhunter in Into the Wild, reprises his role as the first human Trollhunter.

Nick Offerman (Parks and Recreation) reprises his role as Vex, with Alfred Molina (Spider-Man) reprising his role as Archie.

Steve Palchuck, a bully and Jim’s adversary, is played by Steven Yeun of The Walking Dead.

Stuart is played by Paul’s Nick Frost, with Golden Globe winner Kelsey Grammer as Blinky and Narcos: Mexico’s Diego Luna as Krel.

Colin O’Donoghue of Once Upon a Time will reprise his role as Douxie, and Cheryl Hines of Curb Your Enthusiasm will reprise her role as Momblank.

In Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans, Hung’s Charlie Saxton portrays Toby, Jim’s best friend and confidant, while Modern Family’s Lexi Medrano reprises her role as Claire, Jim’s lover.

Tom Kenny, who played Spongebob Squarepants, reprises his role as Otto Scaarbach, a changeling Polymorph who can transform into anyone.

What is the plot of ‘Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans’?

Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans is set exactly one year after the events of Wizards: Tales of the World. This is a condensed version of the information.