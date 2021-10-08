Netflix Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Plot for ‘The Harder They Fall’ Have Been Revealed.

The Harder They Fall, a highly anticipated Netflix original film, has a number of notable people associated to it, both in front of and behind the camera.

The first reviews poured in after the film’s global premiere at the London Film Festival in October, and critics praised the genre-bending Western film.

The movie will have a limited theatrical run before being released on Netflix in November. Here’s all you need to know about The Harder They Fall ahead of its release.

What Does It Mean When They Fall Harder?

The film The Harder They Fall was made with the purpose of reinventing the Western genre.

Jeymes Samuel, popularly known as The Bullitts, a British singer, highlighted that one out of every four cowboys in the ancient West was truly black, but that this is rarely shown on screen. The Harder They Fall is a Tarantino-style Western with a largely Black cast.

It follows Nat Love as he gathers his old gang to assist him in exacting vengeance on Rufus Buck, the guy who murdered his parents.

Who’s in the cast of The Harder They Fall?

Nathaniel Love is played by Jonathan Majors (The Last Black Man in San Francisco). Stagecoach Mary is played by Zazie Beetz (Atlanta), Jim Beckwourth is played by RJ Cyler (White Boy Rick), and Bill Pickett is played by Edi Gathegi (Twilight).

The film’s major villain, Rufus Buck, played by Idris Elba, leads the rival gang. The Buck gang includes Regina King’s “Treacherous” Trudy Smith and LaKeith Stanfield’s Cherokee Bill.

Delroy Lindo as Bass Reeves, Danielle Deadwyler (The Haves and the Have Nots) as Cuffee, and comedian Deon Cole as Wiley Escoe round out the supporting ensemble.

While the plot of the film is made up, many of the characters are based on or named after real people who lived in the 1800s.

The People Who Made the Film

Although British musician Jeymes Samuel wrote and directed the film, one of the most famous names on the credits is Jay-Z.

Along with James Lassiter, Lawrence Bender, and Samuel, Jay-Z is a producer on the film. Samuel and Boaz Yakin (Now You See Me) collaborated on the script.

When Do They Fall Out Harder?

At the BFI London Film Festival, the film had its global debut. This is a condensed version of the information.