Netflix Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Plot for ‘Never Have I Ever’ Season 2

When Never Have I Ever premiered on Netflix in April 2020, it swept the globe by storm. Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) goes through high school and grieves the loss of her father in this coming-of-age comedy-drama developed by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher.

When it premiered, the series was hailed as a breakthrough event for South Asian representation in Hollywood, and critics praised it. It’s no surprise that the show has been renewed for a second season.

Never Have I Ever contains everything you need to know about its release date, cast, trailer, narrative, and more on this page.

When will the second season of ‘Never Have I Ever’ be available on Netflix?

There’s good news for Never Have I Ever enthusiasts. The coming-of-age comedy-drama series is set to premiere in the near future. Season two of the show will launch on Netflix worldwide on Thursday, July 15th.

Fans will be able to access and download the new series over the weekend because all ten episodes will be released at once.

Mindy Kaling, the show’s creator and actress, announced the date on her personal Instagram account.

“I was 8 months pregnant in quarantine during the hottest summer ever when I wrote this,” Kaling posted beside a snapshot of the screenplay for season two, episode one. I’m writing in bed, and my stomach is nearly covering the laptop. It was so much joy to disappear into the world of these witty Sherman Oaks adolescent boys and girls! I’m very excited for you to watch it on July 15th!”

