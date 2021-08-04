Netflix Original Movies with the Highest Ratings

Since its inception as a mail-order movie rental service in 2007, Netflix has grown from strength to strength.

Netflix now develops its own films in addition to broadcasting movies and TV series from around the world.

The phrase “Netflix Originals” is often used to refer to movies or episodes that Netflix has exclusive rights to or has created.

This website focuses on Netflix-produced films or films for which it has gained exclusive distribution rights for this list.

According to their Rotten Tomatoes score, these are 20 of the top…

62 percent for Outlaw King in 2018.

The audience is transported to 14th-century Scotland, where Robert the Bruce assumes the Scottish Throne and attempts to reclaim independence from English dominion.

Outlaw King is directed by David Mackenzie and stars Chris Pine, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Florence Pugh.

“Muddy and violent to a fault, Outlaw King doesn’t scrimp on the medieval battle sequences, but tends to lose track of the fact-based tale at the center of its story,” says Rotten Tomatoes Critics.

2020, 64 percent, The Devil All the Time

This film, featuring Tom Holland, the British actor who rose to prominence after playing Spiderman in the Marvel franchise, follows a young man who fights to safeguard his loved ones after a conflict.

Along with Holland, the picture stars Robert Pattinson, Sebastian Stan, and Bill Skarsgrd, and is directed by Antonio Campos.

The Devil All the Time’s plunge into darkness can be distressing to the point of punishment, but it’s offset by outstanding work from a stellar cast, according to the Rotten Tomatoes Critics Consensus.

67 percent extraction by 2020

This action-thriller, starring Chris Hemsworth, Patrick Newall, and Rayna Campbell, follows Hemsworth’s character, a black-market mercenary, as he attempts to rescue an international criminal lord’s kidnapped son.

“Spectacular stunt work and an electric performance from Chris Hemsworth can’t save Extraction from being pulled down by its aimless violence,” according to the Rotten Tomatoes Critics Consensus.

74 percent for The Ritual in 2017.

This horror film is set in Scandinavia, and it follows four college buddies on a trek in the woods.

Their adventure takes them into Norse legend’s mysterious forests, where they are pursued by an old evil.

