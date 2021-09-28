Netflix is suffering as a result of the IATSE strike, but HBO is unaffected.

The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) is planning a strike against film and television production companies in protest of working conditions, and an authorization vote is imminent.

The union has made it plain, however, that the picket will not effect all projects.

The IATSE and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers have broken off talks, and a vote on strike action is scheduled for early October.

The union has been negotiating a new contract to better working conditions for tens of thousands of camera operators, costume designers, prop makers, and other behind-the-scenes production workers—the individuals who make Hollywood work.

However, the strike will not immediately affect premium cable, which means HBO will be unaffected, at least for the time being.

Because the IATSE’s existing pay television agreement with HBO, Showtime, and Starz runs until December 2022, this is the case.

“You must keep working whether you are working on commercials or for HBO, Showtime, Starz, Cinemax, BET, or another company with a contract still in effect,” IATSE reminded members, according to Deadline. “You’re not going to be a scab!”

What role does Netflix play in this? When streaming services, also known as “New Media” by IATSE, first became popular in 2009, they had an uncertain future.

In discussions between the IATSE and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, the role of streaming services has become a point of contention.

Due to the uncertainties surrounding the industry’s new path, the unions agreed to “more flexibility” regarding employment contracts at this time, and that such flexibility would be “mutually advantageous.”

In a statement on the shifting media landscape, the IATSE stated, “That is simply no longer the case.” “Moreover, the advantages are no longer ‘mutual.’”

Streaming platforms with fewer than 20 million customers pay reduced labor rates under the present deal. This discount was implemented in 2009, but workers feel that the changing media landscape and the proliferation of streamers necessitates a reconsideration.

IATSE members have terminated their streaming subscriptions ahead of the vote, sending a message to the new media behemoths.

Terri Freedman, who works in craft services and is a member of IATSE Local 80, told Variety, “It’s totally grassroots as a manner of gaining the attention of these streaming services.”

