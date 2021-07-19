Netflix Is Getting All of the ‘Sexy Beasts’ Costumes

Sexy Beasts premieres this week on Netflix, and there are two dozen stunning disguises to learn before you watch.

The show is a one-of-a-kind dating game in which the singletons’ identities are concealed by high-quality movie-style prosthetics in order to focus solely on personality.

Kristyan Mallett designed four distinct character designs for each of the six episodes. Mallett is a professional costume designer, and the prosthetics in Sexy Beasts were made by his firm, KM Effects. They’ve also done work for the Harry Potter and Mission: Impossible franchises.

“We had a long list of characters we discussed. “I sat at home and sketched very rudimentary artwork to give them a taste of what they’ll look like once Netflix approved the ones they liked,” Mallett told This website. “I showed them Roosters, Mandrills, and Tigers to give them an idea of what the end product will look like.”

The new episodes, which premiere on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, will feature a total of 24 characters. When the second season premieres later this year, there will be an additional 24 episodes.

One of the four participants in each episode is chosen as the lucky picker, and each episode is named after them. After that, the picker will have to choose between three possible love partners.

Emma the Demon (Episode 1)

Emma has three disguised guys to pick from, each with horns, red skin, and an extended chin. She’ll have to choose between a Stone Man, a Mandrill, or a Mouse.

James the Beaver (Episode 2)

Cuddly James is a cute beaver with a furry face, tiny rounded ears, and distinctive chompers.

During his dates, he encounters a Zombie, a Pixie, and a Leopard, all of whom give him a shock.

Kariselle the Panda (Episode 3)

Kariselle dresses up as Panda and wears a lovely outfit to cover herself on dates. As she sits down to get to know an Alien, a Bull, and a Tin Man, her dates get less adorable.

Ibrahim the Wolf (Episode 4)

With a new partner, I’m hoping to howl at the moon. This is a condensed version of the information.