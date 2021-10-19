Netflix Has Forever Changed Television With ‘Squid Game.’

Squid Game has shattered a lot of records, delivering significant success to Netflix ahead of the company’s Q3 earnings announcement for 2021.

The Korean drama has eclipsed Bridgerton as the most sampled premiere on the platform, with 111 million accounts created in less than a month and more than 130 million people tuning in.

Squid Game is the first Korean original series to reach the top of Netflix’s Top 10 viewership chart. The series is also on course to become the streamer’s most popular non-English series of all time.

According to Bloomberg, Netflix expects the show to bring in about $900 million.

Ted Sarandos, Netflix’s co-CEO, has even stated that “there’s a very high chance it’ll be our largest show ever.”

And Netflix’s international approach to content and audiences is paying off, since this cost-effective strategy allows the business to target numerous areas with a single production.

Squid Game and Lupin were both released at the same time around the world, with subtitles and dubbing options available in numerous languages.

Traditional media has never adopted this strategy, but Netflix’s handling of their viewers as a worldwide audience rather than seeking to cater to distinct demographics has demonstrated that consumers’ perspectives have shifted significantly.

With the expansion of worldwide content for the streamer, there has been an increase in shows that appeal to a wide range of people around the globe, from the United States to South Korea.

Netflix expands internationally in response to new US competitors.

According to Anshu Goel, Senior Analyst, Media & Entertainment at GSMA, Squid Game has been Netflix’s most effective deployment of this global strategy to date.

“With a more competitive U.S. market, Netflix has set its sights on overseas expansion. Local content is essential for this purpose, but Netflix also wants this content to travel abroad to get the most out of its content investments, according to Goel.

The company’s aim has been to create and license locally produced content with a broad appeal, a long shelf life, and international distribution rights.

Its use of subtitles and dubbing has also improved the possibilities of certain shows succeeding.

“Netflix also makes advantage of its strong subtitling and dubbing operation to make this material available in other languages.” This is a condensed version of the information.