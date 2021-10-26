Netflix has been fired. Dave Chappelle’s special should not be taken down, according to a trans employee.

The transgender Netflix employee who was fired for allegedly disclosing confidential information has stated that they do not want Dave Chappelle’s controversial comedy special, The Closer, to be removed from Netflix’s platform.

B. Pagels-Minor, a former Netflix program manager, was fired earlier this month for “sharing proprietary, commercially sensitive material outside the firm” in a Bloomberg article, which they have refuted.

In the wake of controversy over comments he made regarding transgender women in the show, Pagels-Minor has declared that they believe Chappelle’s special should still be available on the streamer’s platform.

“So that’s one of the things that I believe has been most misrepresented,” Pagels-Minor remarked on the Let’s Go There with Shira & Ryan podcast, appearing on Audacy’s Channel Q. External individuals were the majority of those who expressed a desire for the concept to be dropped. They weren’t Netflix staff on the inside.

“One of the things that happens when you work for Netflix is that you grasp the company’s cultural value…

The internal team did not demand that the program be taken down since it would have gone against Netflix’s cultural norms.

“The question was always, how do we reduce the amount of harm that this type of stuff causes—there are a several ways to achieve that.” One component is to ensure that the content you’re producing is truly trans-affirming.

“The second thing is to make sure that people understand that the stuff in this program may be labeled transphobic or homophobic, so they’re informed.” All of these demands are legitimate.” During the uproar over the Chappelle’s special among Netflix employees, software engineer Terra Field spoke out about being suspended—and then promptly reinstated—after attending a company quarterly business review (QBR).

"The suspensions were, once again, a very unique and unusual phenomenon," Pagels-Minor remarked. "What happened was that certain people were told, 'Hey, by the way, Ted is talking about the special in this meeting.'" As a result, those folks looked out a leak to attend that meeting, and a director really provided a link to those persons, and they went. They were later suspended for attending the meeting because it was revealed that it was a QBR meeting—quarterly business results—from what source.