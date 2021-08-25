Neo Discovers the Truth—Again in ‘The Matrix 4′ Trailer.

At CinemaCon in Las Vegas, the first trailer for The Matrix 4 was presented to an elite audience, providing early clues about the future film.

The small audience who gathered to witness it revealed information about the sequel, including the official title, narrative aspects, and casting.

On December 22, 2021, the film will be released in theaters and on HBO Max. This website has contacted Warner Bros. to learn when the first official trailer will be released for public viewing.

What is the title of the fourth installment of The Matrix?

The official title of the film was the subject of a lot of speculations and discussion, but Warner Bros. put an end to it by confirming it during its CinemaCon trailer.

The Matrix: Resurrections is the fourth installment in the Matrix saga.

The Matrix, The Matrix Reloaded, and The Matrix Revolutions are the first three films in the franchise.

What Happens in the Trailer for ‘The Matrix: Resurrections’?

The new trailer begins with Keanu Reeves’ Neo, or perhaps Thomas Anderson, seemingly returning to the imaginary world, as he did in the original film in 1999. He’s talking to a doctor, played by Neil Patrick Harris, about his dreams, which seem eerily similar to scenes from previous Matrix films.

In a café, Neo runs across Trinity, who is played by Carrie-Anne Moss again, but they don’t remember one other. “Have we met?” Trinity inquires of Neo.

A blue pill falls into a sink, Neo’s visage distorts in a mirror, turning him into an elderly man, and what we presume is a younger Morpheus (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) tosses him a red pill and tells him it’s “time to fly.” A lot of the clip has Jefferson Airplane’s song “White Rabbit” playing over it.

After all of the scene setting, the action set pieces include all of the flying and acrobatic fighting that we’ve come to expect from the Matrix franchise.

What Else Was Shown at CinemaCon by Warner Bros.?

Reeves and Moss were shown discussing the influence The Matrix has had on their lives before the trailer for The Matrix: Resurrection was released. “You’ll hear the statement ‘The Matrix altered my life,’” Reeves remarked. ‘Thank you,’ I respond, ‘it altered my life as well.’ This is a condensed version of the information.